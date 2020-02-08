The XFL kicked off earlier today with the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons on ABC, you can check out our results of the game here. Also today, the Houston Roughnecks are taking on the Los Angeles Wildcats at 5 pm ET on FOX.

To help fans get to know the teams and rules, in the video above WWE's Jonathan Coachman and Alyse Ashton hosted the opening day pre-game show.

For WWE, Coachman hosts the Kickoff shows for each WWE PPV. Last month, Ashton made her debut as a backstage interviewer on SmackDown in a segment with Sheamus and Shorty G.

The XFL will continue tomorrow with the New York Guardians hosting the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 pm ET on FOX. The Dallas Renegades will face the St. Louis BattleHawks at 5 pm ET on ESPN.

Each XFL team will host five home games and the schedules will rely heavily on divisional match-ups. The XFL East will feature the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks and Tampa Bay Vipers. The XFL West will consist of the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons.

For more details on the season schedule, click here. You can also check out more on the XFL rules at this link.