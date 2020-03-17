A few days ago, AAA announced that their AAA Rey de Reyes event that was scheduled on March 21 in Merida would be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set to feature AAA Mega Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega vs. Laredo Kid.

A new date had not been announced. However, today, AAA announced that all events will be cancelled until further notice. Twitter account luchablog summarized the statement that AAA put out on Twitter saying, "All AAA events are off until further notice."

The move comes after many other wrestling promotions have postponed or moved their shows in reaction to government response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Impact have postponed their Lockdown and March Breakdown shows, and WWE will be holding WrestleMania 36 at the WWE Performance Center.

You can view the related AAA tweets below: