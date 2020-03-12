AEW has officially signed pro wrestling veteran Dr. Luther to a contract after he impressed a lot of people in the company over the past four months.

As seen in the Instagram post below, Chris Jericho announced that his good friend Luther has been signed to work in the ring and the AEW office. Jericho noted that despite Luther working in the business for three decades, this is his first national pro wrestling contract with a promotion in the United States.

"After 30 years of riding the roads and taking bumps worldwide, @dr.luther signed his first national US contract today w @allelitewrestling! #Luther has impressed a lot of people over the last 4 months and finally was rewarded with the chance of a lifetime, not just in the ring but in the @aewontnt office as well. Can't think of anybody more deserving of this shot and even tho he is one of my closest friends, be warned...he's gonna TEAR OFF SOME FACES in #AEW! #PrayForBlood #OriginalDeathDealer #LovelyLads," Jericho wrote.

The 51 year old Canadian big man from Calgary, who was trained at the legendary Hart Dungeon, spent most of his career in Japan, but has also worked for some indie promotions here in the US. He also made appearances for WCW and ECW as an enhancement talent.

Luther reportedly first signed with AEW in late 2019, but it looks like this new contract includes the office gig. He previously worked the Nightmare Collective heel stable before it was dropped, and made his AEW in-ring debut on the February 28 edition of AEW Dark, by defeating Sonny Kiss.

