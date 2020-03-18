AEW teased that tonight's episode of Dynamite will reveal who the Exalted One of the Dark Order will be. Several teasers have been put out over the past couple of months, and there has been a lot of speculation has to who the Exalted One is.

Christopher Daniels and SCU have put out parodies of the Dark Order saying that there is not an Exalted One. However, a recent teaser for the group spells out Matt Hardy. Hardy is no longer under contract with WWE and is expected to sign with AEW.

Evil Uno has taken to Twitter multiple times regarding The Exalted One, recently tweeting, "The Ryback is not The Exalted One."

This prompted Ryback to reply, "You couldn't pay me enough to be. Good luck."

Evil Uno has discounted other names as being The Exalted One, including Adam Page, Wale and other wrestlers and celebrities. Other wrestlers have replied back to Uno including Danhausen who said, "See, Danhausen told you it's not Danhausen. Danhausen already told you it's @SashaBanksWWE."

You can view the related tweets below:

The Exalted One will be on #AEWDynamite TONIGHT.



No one is safe. pic.twitter.com/6H8tAHUP5y — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 18, 2020

Who is The Exalted One?



Only Uno knows. — EVIL UNO of the DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 18, 2020

You couldn't pay me enough to be. Good luck https://t.co/IiC3L1ey0U — The Big Guy (@Ryback22) March 18, 2020