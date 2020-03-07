A big star with Impact Wrestling is officially a free agent. According to PWInsider, former Impact Wrestling Knockout Champion Su Yung is no longer contracted with the company.

The report went on to say that Yung is at tonight's Impact tapings, but can sign anywhere. "The Undead Bride" has been in with Impact since 2018, helping Braxton Sutter by attacking Allie.

Also yesterday, Yung posted in a series a tweets that spelled out the word, "Free Agent."

She was involved in several feuds during her time there, ranging from Tessa Blanchard to Madison Rayne. Her most famous program has been with Rosemary, as they fought over the soul of Allie, among other things.

Yung is a former ICW Women's, Queens of Combat, and WSU Spirit Champion.