The troubled saga of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones outside of the Octagon continued as he was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and negligent use of a firearm. The arrest happened Thursday outside of Jones' home in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

According to a report by KOAT, police responded to reports of shots being fired, finding Jones in his running vehicle with a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo and a handgun. He failed a breathalyzer test, denying any knowledge of gunshots.

This continues a long run of issues for Jones that started in 2012 when he was arrested for driving under the influence in New York. Three years later, he ran a red light, causing a crash.

Jones has also failed multiple drug tests conducted by the UFC, twice losing his title without being defeated. He was released Thursday and is expected to appear in court on a bond arraignment hearing April 9.

Damien Demento contributed to this article.