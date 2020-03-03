Lance Archer took to Twitter to tell his haters that they can watch him Wednesdays on TNT and can keep hating him.

He tweeted, "To all the trolls n haters. I will not block you. I will not respond to you. I will not acknowledge your existence. I will ignore you and let you and your maybe 20 followers disappear into insignificance. Buh buh now. Watch me on Wednesdays on TNT and keep hating."

As noted last week, Archer signed a multi-year contract with AEW. He will be making his AEW debut tomorrow. The show will be at the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Before signing with AEW, Archer wrestled in NJPW, TNA, and even had stints in WWE and Pro Wrestling Noah. He's a former IWGP United States Champion and a former 3-time IWGP Tag Team Champion.

Below you can read his tweet: