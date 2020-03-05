As previously reported, Matt Hardy is now a free agent as his WWE contract expired on March 1st.

It was announced earlier this week that Hardy would be appearing at The Big Event 18 in Queens, New York City this Saturday. He has since been pulled from the event and replaced by Terry Funk.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Hardy was pulled from the event because the promoters of the show were told that they would not be able to use AEW talent if they were booking WWE stars. The Undertaker and Braun Strowman are scheduled to appear.

Hardy was originally booked for the appearance when he was still with WWE. However, the possibility of Hardy signing with AEW led to him getting pulled from the convention.

Hardy is expected to sign with AEW soon. He posted the video above earlier this week that featured an appearance by AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Young Bucks. Hardy tweeted about the video, "Very GRATEFUL & HUMBLED that the NEW #FreeTheDELETE Ep10 is being so talked about that it's trending (with Bucks of Youth) in the US! So proud of what the FTD story has become - And the best is yet to come!"