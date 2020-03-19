Erick Stevens, who made his MLW debut earlier this year, posted a video on Twitter captioned "dear indie wrestling." He first spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic and did a short PSA about social distancing and proper hygiene.

"What's up y'all. Hope you all are holding up during this time of crisis. Hope you all are washing your hands, sanitizing your surfaces [and] staying away from large crowds, and if you are not abstaining from large crowds, I need you to go home take a look in the mirror and ask yourself, 'why am I such a douchebag?' Come on y'all," Stevens said. "The only way we're going to stop this pandemic to curtail this pandemic is to do our due diligence. Please, it's not that hard."

He then went to the heart of his video which was addressing the cancellation of many independent wrestling shows especially ones that were scheduled on WrestleMania weekend. Stevens was scheduled to take on Chris Dickinson at Beyond Wrestling, but their Tampa show was cancelled as well as many other events. He sent out the message of hope for independent wrestling.

"What I'm here to talk about is independent professional wrestling. That's right. I know guys. We're in dire straits right now. It's looking bleak. I'm not gonna lie. I'm not gonna blow smoke up your butthole. It is looking rough. The cancellation of WrestleMania weekend has hit a lot of people really hard where it hurts, in the pocketbook, and of course, like me, right in the heart because I love professional wrestling. And there are a ton of people out there who are fans or wrestlers alike that love professional wrestling," Stevens said. "But look guys, pro wrestling especially independent pro wrestling is gonna make it. I don't know exactly how. It's probably gonna take a while, but look, I know in my heart that professional wrestling and independent professional wrestling is going to be OK."

Stevens continued his hopeful message praising the many young male and female wrestlers on the independent wrestling scene. He has disregarded the naysayers and sent out a motivational message for the young indie wrestlers to bring indie wrestling back up after this current downturn it is in.

"Why do I know independent professional wrestling is going to be OK? Because indie wrestling is full of talent. It is overflowing with talent. There are so many men and women athletes out there. There's not enough shows to go around. There's just so many great wrestlers and because of that there will be not shortages of great matches and because of that there will be no shortages of great crowds at those shows," Stevens said. "Once we get the scene picked up, once we get that momentum going, it's going to be fine. We're going to make it. You're probably saying you're just here to has these young kids up make them feel good about themselves. Yeah, that's what I'm here for. That's the dad in me. That's the coach in me. That's what I'm going to do now. You guys are awesome. It's because of you that independent professional wrestling is gonna rise from the ashes like a goddamn phoenix and kick ass."