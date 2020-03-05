2020 WWE Hall of Famers the nWo are headed to Friday's SmackDown on FOX.
WWE just announced that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will be appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss.
Below is the updated line-up for this week's SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, along with WWE's teaser for the nWo and Bliss:
* The nWo's Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman appear on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss
* A new "Firefly Fun House" with Bray Wyatt
* Lacey Evans and Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
* Tag Team Gauntlet Match to earn the last entrance in the Elimination Chamber: The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz
Yes, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall & Sean Waltman will be guests on Alexa Bliss' lively talk show, "A Moment of Bliss." What will the legendary and controversial group have to say ahead of their induction into the Hall next month during WrestleMania weekend? Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!