2020 WWE Hall of Famers the nWo are headed to Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

WWE just announced that Kevin Nash, Scott Hall and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman will be appearing on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss.

Below is the updated line-up for this week's SmackDown from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, along with WWE's teaser for the nWo and Bliss:

* The nWo's Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman appear on "A Moment of Bliss" with Alexa Bliss

* A new "Firefly Fun House" with Bray Wyatt

* Lacey Evans and Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

* Tag Team Gauntlet Match to earn the last entrance in the Elimination Chamber: The New Day, Lucha House Party, Heavy Machinery, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, The Usos, SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz