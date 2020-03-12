ROH 18th Anniversary will happen tomorrow at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage will begin at 9 pm ET. The PPV can be seen on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.

The show will feature Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Mark Haskins. Also, the ROH World TV and Tag Titles will be defended.

Below is the final card:

ROH World Championship

Rush (c) vs. Mark Haskins

ROH World TV Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido

ROH World Tag Team Championship

Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll

Dealer's Choice Match

Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman

Winner earns future shot at any title.

The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry

Adam Brooks vs. Slex

Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina

Brody King and PCO vs. Alex Zayne and Rey Horus