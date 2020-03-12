ROH 18th Anniversary will happen tomorrow at Sam's Town Live in Las Vegas. Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage will begin at 9 pm ET. The PPV can be seen on FITE, ROH HonorClub, and traditional PPV.
The show will feature Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Mark Haskins. Also, the ROH World TV and Tag Titles will be defended.
Below is the final card:
ROH World Championship
Rush (c) vs. Mark Haskins
ROH World TV Championship
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido
ROH World Tag Team Championship
Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Flip Gordon and Marty Scurll
Dealer's Choice Match
Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Dan Maff vs. Tyler Bateman
Winner earns future shot at any title.
The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle and Joe Hendry
Adam Brooks vs. Slex
Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina
Brody King and PCO vs. Alex Zayne and Rey Horus