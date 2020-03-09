Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can check it out in the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the weekend. Including:

* WWE's latest lawsuit on behalf of their stockholders

* WWE Elimination Chamber

* AJ Styles named PWI's Wrestler of The Decade

* WWE cancelling The Bella Twins' AXXESS appearance

* AEW announcing the teams for Blood & Guts

* AEW's latest Dark Order tease

* Su Yung becoming a free agent

Nick's interview with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Featuring Foley discussing:

* His "The Nice Day Tour" that he just kicked off

* His time doing deathmatches in Japan

* How his daughter Noelle is coping with her concussion

* Edge's return

* The booking of this year's Royal Rumble

* The Fiend losing cleanly to Goldberg

* WWE not seeing his big Hell In A Cell match as a big deal

