Ricky Morton of The Rock N' Roll Express revealed on his The School Of Morton podcast that he was diagnosed with Bell's Palsy last week.



Morton is not the only name in the wrestling world to be diagnosed with Bell's Palsy, as Jim Ross and Piper Niven have also had bouts with the disease. The WWE Hall of Famer noted he was scared last Tuesday when he began his morning routine.



"Last Tuesday, I woke up and got ready to go to the gym. I went downstairs and had me a cup of coffee and I noticed the coffee running out of my mouth," Morton said. "It really scared me. I ran in the bathroom and I saw that my face looked disfigured." (h/t to WrestlingNews.Co for the transcription)



Morton said he wasn't sure what was happening and decided to go to a local medical facility for help, adding he is doing fine now.



"I thought that I might be having a stroke but I went to the hospital," he said. "They told me it was brought on by stress and everything but I have a touch of Bell's palsy. It looks like it's starting to clear up a little bit. I can shut my eyes and start talking. I just wanted to tell the wrestling world out there, if you see me, don't run off. I'm doing good. Physically wise, I'm great."

Morton and Robert Gibson were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. The team won the NWA World Tag Team Championship last October.