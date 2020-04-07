It was announced on WWE Backstage that CM Punk will return on next Tuesday's show.

His last appearance on WWE Backstage was February 11. Punk was scheduled for the March 17 episode, but FOX Sports announced all production on in-studio shows were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Punk recently commented on The No-Sports Report that WrestleMania 36 going forward was the "way wrong decision" and felt like it was "impossible to watch" wrestling without a live crowd.

"I would be able to watch hockey or UFC or Bellator, any kind of mixed martial arts fight when there's no people in the crowd because it's a sport," Punk said. "With pro wrestling, I find it completely impossible to watch with no crowd. The audience is the one-hundred percent—and this is more evident than ever now—driving force behind what wrestlers do in the ring. When I wrestled, that was my boss."

With WWE reportedly pushing forward with more TV tapings, we'll see if Punk has more to say on that topic.