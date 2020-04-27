Deonna Purrazzo, who was released from her WWE NXT contract earlier this month, recently spoke with Sportskeeda and talked about her "VXT" tag team with Chelsea Green, which was rumored for the WWE RAW roster at one point.

Purrazzo revealed that NXT boss Triple H told she and Green that they would become a new team on NXT TV.

"Well, we were told in NXT that we would be debuting - from Triple H. He kind of asked us to brainstorm ideas for vignettes and backstage things, and this was right when NXT was going live," Purrazzo revealed. She continued, "So, he was like, 'You might not get the chance to be on TV every week in the ring, but if we can do backstage stuff or things that are done at home. Just come up with any and all ideas and shoot them to Creative.' We did that. We did that twice and we never heard anything back, and then it was that Chelsea was going to debut without me but I would come in when I was ready. I probably squashed that a little bit because I flipped out!"

Green eventually debuted with Robert Stone as his first acquisition under The Robert Stone Brand. Purrazzo mainly worked as an enhancement talent, on NXT and RAW, until she was released as a part of the WWE budget cuts related to the COVID-19 impact on April 15.

Going back to her comments about "flipping out" over not debuting, Purrazzo talked about why she was upset.

She said, "I was kind of just like, 'I've asked, for 18 months now, how I can be TV-ready and I'm finally getting an opportunity to be on TV and I'm not ready? That's on you, that's not on me. I am ready! You're just choosing me not to be.'"

Purrazzo recalled how Triple H brought them to RAW in December, but they ended up working singles matches. She lost to Asuka while Green lost to Charlotte Flair, who is now the NXT Women's Champion.

"Then we ran into him again to get a call to go to RAW and we heard that it was potentially to do a tag match but nothing was ever confirmed, so, as far as been called up, we don't know. I think we just kind of took those opportunities, me with Asuka, her with Charlotte, and just killed them," Purrazzo said.

Purrazzo revealed that she and Green impressed people while at RAW, but that didn't get them the call-up.

"We impressed people at RAW, and we just kept being asked back," she said. "Obviously, there's like, like this... [Deonna puts her fists together] ..with NXT and RAW, and people being called up. So we got brought back down to NXT and were told it wasn't meant to be a call-up, so that was just a lot of confusion I think on everyone's ends and what was happening with us, especially with myself and Chelsea."

She continued, "I love VXT. She's, like, my real-life best friend and if I was going to be in a tag team and just have fun with anyone, it's 100% her, and I'm sad we didn't get to do anything with it."

Purrazzo last appeared on WWE TV for the April 6 RAW episode from the closed-set WWE Performance Center. She lost to Nia Jax that night. Green is still appearing on NXT TV with Stone.