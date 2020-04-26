Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows were among those released from WWE last week, but is Anderson is already aiming for a future match with other big names in wrestling. As noted, the former WWE star has been counting down the days for his 90-day non-compete clause to end, possibly heading back to NJPW.

Earlier today, Anderson reached out to The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) and The Revolt (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) about a triple threat match. Indicating he wanted to talk about it on his Talk N' Shop podcast with Gallows and NJPW star Rocky Romero.

"#Young Bucks vs. #FTR vs. The Motherf---in' #BulletClub @MattJackson13 #IndyTakeNB @CashWheelerFTR @DaxHarwood @The_BigLG Let's talk about it @TalknShop"

So far, Wheeler retweeted Anderson's message, and Gallows wrote "F--- yea!" to the idea.

Harwood made a funny reference to Gallows and Anderson winning the nine-team World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match at last October's WWE Crown Jewel. They were then declared the "Greatest Tag Team in the World."

"Just make sure you bring the Saudi trophy," Harwood responded.