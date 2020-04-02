Three pro wrestling fans reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus after attending an indie wrestling event put on by the Pro Wrestling Power promotion in North Queensland, Australia on Saturday, March 14. This was PWP's "Shamrocks and Shenanigans" show.

9News in Queensland reported that three people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the event at the PCYC Edmonton venue. The report noted that there was also a workplace connection between the individuals and contact tracing was underway for all relevant contacts in the workplace. Queensland Health was advising that if people associated with the event have remained in good health, then they should have no concerns.

It was also said that risk to the community was very low, and that officials were working to help determine a source of the infection.

The venue issued the following statement on Facebook:

"PCYC Queensland was today informed that a person who attended an-externally run wrestling event held at PCYC Edmonton on 14 March has been confirmed as contracting COVID-19. Whilst the infected person did attend the event, Queensland Health have stated that event is now beyond the maximum incubation period and that if people associated with the wrestling event have remained well, they should have no concerns. However, if you have signs of respiratory illness, please contact 13HEALTH or your medical provider immediately."

Pro Wrestling Power also issued a brief statement on Facebook:

"It has been announced that there is a workplace connection to the people that were in attendance of our event that have tested positive for covid-19 and the risk to public safety is considered low. If any of our fans have any concerns or are feeling unwell please call 13HEALTH and speak with a medical professional."

This appears to be the first case of people testing positive for coronavirus after attending a pro wrestling event.