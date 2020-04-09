Former UFC champion Rose Namajunas will not be part of the upcoming UFC 249 event regardless of where the card takes place.

Namajunas was scheduled for a co-main event rematch with fellow former titleholder Jessica Andrade on April 18. The event is rumored for California and the Tachi Palace Resorts Casino. Andrade won the strawweight title from Namajunas.

No official reason for the exit was announced, but Andrade's management team informed MMA Fighting they are already in the United States and hope a replacement is found.

"We'll fight anyone," Tiago Okamura said. "Flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight. Whatever it is, we're in. We won't go back home without a fight."

The card is set to feature Tony Ferguson meeting Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title. The UFC is working to finalize all the plans, including judges and referees for the night.