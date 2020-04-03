WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Steve Austin recently filmed an interview for Austin's "Broken Skull Sessions" series on the WWE Network.

The Nature Boy and Stone Cold will be featured on a new "Broken Skull Sessions" episode that is scheduled to air later this month, according to WWE Network News.

Flair previously appeared on Austin's "Stone Cold Podcast" on the WWE Network.

Other "Broken Skull Sessions" episodes available for viewing include WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg, The Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, and WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Stay tuned for updates on Austin's next episode with Flair.