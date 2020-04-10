WWE has announced two matches for tonight's taped episode of WWE 205 Live, noting that competitors will be trying to prove that they deserve a spot in the upcoming tournament to crown an Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion as Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK and unable to defend.

Matches announced for tonight's taped 205 Live show from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando are Oney Lorcan vs. Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch.

205 Live will air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Stay tuned for updates from the show.

Below is WWE's announcement on tonight: