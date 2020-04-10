WWE has announced two matches for tonight's taped episode of WWE 205 Live, noting that competitors will be trying to prove that they deserve a spot in the upcoming tournament to crown an Interim WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion as Jordan Devlin is stuck in the UK and unable to defend.
Matches announced for tonight's taped 205 Live show from the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando are Oney Lorcan vs. Jack Gallagher and Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch.
205 Live will air on the WWE Network at 10pm ET tonight after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air. Stay tuned for updates from the show.
Below is WWE's announcement on tonight:
Can Nese come one step closer to reclaiming the title?
Last year at WrestleMania, Tony Nese captured the NXT Cruiserweight Championship in front of a hometown crowd. However, since losing the title at WWE Stomping Grounds, The Premier Athlete's goal has been to reclaim it. With the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament on the horizon, Nese has the opportunity to present his case that he deserves to compete in the tourney.
However, The Premier Athlete faces the hard-hitting Danny Burch, who also hopes to earn a spot in the tournament. Despite suffering a loss against Kushida last week, Burch has been enjoying a string of successes on WWE NXT and WWE 205 Live that certainly help his chances for the tournament.
Can Nese overcome Burch, or will the Strong-Style Brit send The Premier Athlete back to the drawing board?
Can Gallagher's new attitude match Lorcan's intensity?
Two additional Superstars looking to prove they deserve to be in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament are Oney Lorcan and Gentleman Jack Gallagher. The two Superstars have not faced off before, and this clash will be a collision of Lorcan's intense rage and Gallagher's merciless cunning.
Last week on WWE 205 Live, Gallagher picked up an impressive victory in his first purple brand match in four months against Tyler Breeze. While his newfound attitude served him well against Prince Pretty, it also put him at odds with fellow WWE 205 Live originals – including Tony Nese – in last month's 10-Man Elimination Tag Team Match.
Which one of these four Superstars will make their presence felt in hopes for a spot in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network.