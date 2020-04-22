WWE has announced storyline injuries to Elias.

It was announced today on WWE's The Bump that Elias suffered a bruised larynx and broken fingers during the brutal attack by King Baron Corbin on last Friday's SmackDown.

There's no word yet on where WWE is going with the Elias vs. Corbin feud, or when Elias will be medically cleared to compete in the storylines, but we should know more after Friday's SmackDown on FOX.

