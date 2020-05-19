WWE has officially announced the WWE Championship match for Backlash.
It was just announced that Bobby Lashley will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at the Backlash pay-per-view. WWE's announcement comes after a Twitter exchange between the two Superstars this morning, which was a response to last night's RAW warning from Lashley. You can click here for that exchange.
The 2020 WWE Backlash pay-per-view will take place on June 14, reportedly from the closed-set WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Below is the current Backlash card:
WWE Title Match
Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Edge vs. Randy Orton