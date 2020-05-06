AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returned to action on tonight's AEW Dynamite by defeating Frankie Kazarian in a non-title match. Afterwards, a number of Dark Order minions attacked Moxley, clearing the way for Brodie Lee to enter the ring.

Lee noted they had met in the past, but he is now a leader. He continued that Moxley has now come into possession of a title — something Lee also wants. Lee noted he was simply answering the bounty that Moxley put on his own last week and challenged him to a match.

Moxley then took the mic and responded, "Dude, all you had to do was ask." Moxley was then attacked again.

It was later confirmed that Moxley will face Lee at Double or Nothing on May 23.

