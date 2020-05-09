On the podcast, Your Mom's House, comedian Tom Segura gave his thoughts to co-host Christina Pazsitzky about wrestling fans as the two discussed the topic of pro wrestling.

"So many guys love wrestling," Segura laughed. "I think wrestling is for f---ing ret--ds, but so many people like it. It's the f---ing stupidest s---, and I think you're a f---ing tool if you're like, 'Hey man, it's not fake!' It's f---ing fake, and you're a f---ing idiot. They're not real fights, these are just stunt people. And the fact people are like, 'Man, did you see The Undertaker?!' It's pathetic, you're a pathetic person."

Pazsitzky then talked about having to go to a wrestling live event once and admitted it was fun.

"Yeah, so is the Special Olympics, it's a fun thing to go to, but it's not a real competition," Segura responded.

Getting back to the fans, Segura continued on:

"They're completely ret--ded," Segura stated. "If you're over 11 and are like, 'Did you see SmackDown last night?!' ... That's how the ads should be for wrestling — 'WWE: this is for diminished capacity.' That should be their tag for the f---ing wrestling s---. It's not a real sport."

Obviously, this didn't go over well with wrestling fans, and it even drew reactions from "King" Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

"What a pile of [poo emoji]," Corbin responded.

Ziggler wrote out a lengthier thought on what Segura said and offered to discuss the business at some point in the future.

"Hi Tom, big fan of both you and Christina P, for years. I am a former collegiate wrestler turned professional wrestler, and a lifelong wrestling fan. I have been with WWE for 15 years now and we are the epitome of sports entertainment. There are villains, heroes, undertakers, superheros, and everything in between for children and adults of all walks of life.

"We are just like any TV show, movie, & even podcast, except, our risks are much more real (sans Tom Cruise hanging on to the outside of Elon Musk's spaceship). I am extremely proud of the incredible work wrestlers continue to put in everyday and I am pleased with our product (usually). I will assume this is a comedic take from someone having fun. If not, I am always willing to discuss the professional wrestling business at length, any time and any place."

Segura responded for Ziggler to "come on over!" to his podcast.

Tom Segura is really going in on wrestling fans. pic.twitter.com/D5OdyM03yK — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) May 8, 2020

Oh no! Not "the king" ?? https://t.co/RLXAxoaIo4 — Tom Segura AKA Mr. Ladybug (@tomsegura) May 8, 2020