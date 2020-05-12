Wrestling Inc. has confirmed that Crazzy Steve has signed a new, multi-year deal with Impact Wrestling.

Crazzy Steve previously worked for Impact Wrestling, then TNA, intermittently from 2014 until 2017. Steve initially debuted as part of The Menagerie stable alongside Knux (aka Mike Knox), The Freak (aka Rob Terry) and Rebel.

After turning heel on The Menagerie at "One Night Only!: Live" in 2015 Steve would then become a member of Decay in 2016. During his time with Decay he was flanked by Abyss and Rosemary. Steve and Abyss defeated Beer Money on the March 19, 2016 edition of TNA to win the TNA World Tag Team Championships. Decay was also featured in The Hardys "Tag Team Apocalypto" which took place on The Hardy Compound.

Steve's last match for Impact wrestling was on April 20, 2017. He re-emerged as the mystery tag team partner for Tommy Dreamer and Rhino at TNA Rebellion this past month. Steve was able to help the ECW originals pick up the win over oVe's Madman Fulton, Jake and Dave Crist.