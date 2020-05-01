Former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia is set to make an announcement early next week.

Garcia took to her social media accounts today and started teasing an "exciting announcement" to come in four days. The teaser invites fans to become "part of the culture" next week.

She wrote, "EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT!! ...4 DAYS until you can become... 'PART OF THE CULTURE' [crossed swords emoji] Follow @chasingglory on INSTAGRAM to know more! [black heart emoji]"

Lilian left WWE in August 2016 but has made several special appearances since then. She has hosted her "Chasing Glory" podcast since July 2017, interviewing WWE Superstars and other celebrities. There's no word yet on what she has planned, but it appears to be related to her podcast.

Above is Lilian's YouTube teaser and below are the related posts from Twitter and Instagram. Stay tuned for updates.