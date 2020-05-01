Last year, Nia Jax stepped away from the squared circle, after reporting that both her ACL's were torn. Just two weeks ago, Jax returned to the ring and successfully defeated former NXT Superstar, Deonna Purrazzo on Monday Night RAW. Jax stated in her interview on WWE's The Bump that her time away was something that she really needed to do.

"Well, it's been quite the journey, but it was much needed," Jax mentioned "When you're constantly on the go, you get in the rhythm of show, after show, after show, then you fly in a plane to different countries, you don't really realize that you have to take care of yourself. This past year was great to really sit back, reflect on me and get as healthy as I possibly could."

While in recovery, Jax did everything she could to not only get stronger physically, but mentally as well. When asked who she went to for advice during that time, she noted that it was her cousin, The Rock, who helped guide her towards her path to recovery.

"You know, Dwayne has been incredibly busy, but I have gone to him for advice when I first got injured," Jax informed. "He told me to take the time off because he went through something similar when he first started, where he tore his Achilles. He said to really take the time to find yourself and get as mentally healthy as you can before going back."

Speaking of The Rock, his oldest daughter, Simone Johnson announced that she had signed with the WWE back in February. Growing up, Simone was Jax's biggest fan, and believed that her cousin was going to become a future Diva.

"You know Simone, who's this incredibly bright light, she actually infused my passion when she was so young," Jax stated. "I mean, at the age of 11, she was the one constantly telling me, 'You're going to be great, I can't wait. You're going to be a Diva [at the time]. You're going to be so cool.' Right now, I'm glad she's paving your own way; she's doing it her way. She knows she has this incredible legacy to follow, but she wants to make it her own. I'm so proud of her."

When Jax first signed with the WWE in 2014, she never thought that her career would take off like the other female Superstars. She says there was one person back then who lifted her spirits, and believed that she was going to be a force to be reckoned with.

"I will never forget my tryout," Jax recalled. "There was an obvious difference between me and the other girls. They were fitness models and bodybuilders. I walked in with no makeup, hair up in a ponytail, ready to sweat, and these girls had their hair and makeup done. I was not even close to that.

"I never thought in a million years that I would ever get this job. I remember after my first match one of the coaches, Joey Mercury, came up to me and said, "Just so you know, you're my first-round pick. I said, 'What,' and he said, 'Your body, your size, you're unique and you will be incredible.' It was so cool."

