WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently got some new ink.

Tattoo artist Michael Fatutoa posted the video below on TikTok of Reigns' new back tattoo.

Reigns has been out of action since before WrestleMania 36 due to concerns with performing during the coronavirus pandemic. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Reigns said that he's doing well, and the decision to take time off was based on his family. He said that he misses performing in front of the crowd, but it not sure when he will returning to the ring.

"We're just going day by day, taking this thing how it comes," Reigns said of his return. "It's... we're in weird times. These are brand new times for us, this is a new normal, and we're just trying to collect as much information and make the most educated choice possible. It's something that going forward will protect, like I said, my family and myself, but I definitely want to gt out there, I definitely want to be back to normal, and just performing for the fans. It's tough to be a performer who's not performing."

You can view Reigns new tattoo below:

Marc Middleton contributed to this article.