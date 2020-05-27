The UFC is officially coming home for the next two events after the Nevada State Athletic Commission unanimously approved upcoming events.

After holding three consecutive cards in Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic, the UFC was given approval for Saturday's UFC on ESPN 9 and the following Saturday's UFC 250 event to take place in Las Vegas from the UFC Apex.

Saturday's card features a main event between former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and top contender Gilbert Burns. It will air live on both ESPN and ESPN+. UFC 250 features Amanda Nunes defending her title against Felicia Spencer live on pay-per-view.

The NSAC approved the cards with new COVID-19 protocols to allow the regulation of events without a live audience present. According to MMA Fighting, details were not given in regards to what those protocols are.

The UFC Apex is expected to remain the host for several upcoming events as the world continues to re-open following the pandemic. The arena has hosted Dana White's Contender Series in the past.