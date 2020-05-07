Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Wrestling Inc's Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Tony Khan confirming AEW has lost millions due to COVID-19 pandemic

* AEW Dynamite's safety measures

* Some fans allowed to attend AEW Dynamite

* Double or Nothing updates

* AEW getting fined by the Maryland State Athletic Commission

* Karrion Kross and Scarlett's NXT debut

* Triple H selling more than a million dollars worth of WWE stock

* The latest on WWE's mystery hacker

Nick's interview with NJPW star Tama Tonga. Featuring Tama discussing:

* His new "Tama's Island" project

* His time as a "young boy" in NJPW

* Having Haku as a Dad

* How NJPW has treated talent while going dark

* Karl Anderson's NJPW teases

Tama Tonga's new podcast, Tama's Island, drops every Monday afternoon.

