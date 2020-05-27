It was announced CM Punk is returning to next week's WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11 pm ET. WrestleMania 31 will air at 7 pm ET.

The show had been airing at 12 am ET for the past couple weeks, but it looks like they will be going back to its normal time slot for Punk's return.

His last appearance was on May 12, and you can check out a recap of it here.

During that appearance, Punk rated WWE's new ice cream treats, along with how he would have booked Becky Lynch passing on the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Asuka after announcing her pregnancy.



