Monday's post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE RAW, featuring fallout from Sunday's pay-per-view plus buzz surrounding Becky Lynch ahead of her pregnancy announcement, drew an average of 1.919 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is still under 2 million viewers but up 13.8% from last week's 1.686 million viewers, which was the new lowest RAW viewership in history. Christmas Eve 2018 drew the previous record low with 1.775 million viewers.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 1.993 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 1.807 million), the second hour drew 1.961 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 1.691 million) and the final hour drew 1.802 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 1.560 million). It was the most watched episode since the post-WrestleMania edition on April 6th.

All three hours were up this week. Last week's show drew the second-lowest hour 1 viewership in history, and the lowest hour 2 and hour 3 viewership in show history.

RAW was #20 for the night in viewership on cable, behind Hannity, Tucker Carlson Tonight, The Five, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle, The Story, Rachel Maddow Show, Last Word, FOX News at Night, Bill Hemmer Reports, Situation Room, Your World, Celebrity IOU, Outnumbered, Outnumbered Overtime, America's Newsroom, America's Newsroom 2, Daily Briefing, and Cuomo Prime Time. WWE ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.57. Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.536 million viewers, ranking #12 on the Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

The Bachelor on ABC drew 2.840 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Price Is Right drew 5.993 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.288 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 7.285 million viewers on FOX and CW's Whose Line Is It Anyway drew 1.049 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2020 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 2.385 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 2.030 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 20 Episode: 2.380 million viewers with a 0.83 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 2.402 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 3 Episode: 2.168 million viewers with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 2.337 million viewers with a 0.80 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 2.437 million viewers with a 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 2.210 million viewers with a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 2.256 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Super ShowDown episode)

March 9 Episode: 2.163 million viewers with a 0.69 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 16 Episode: 2.335 million viewers with a 0.74 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first-ever WWE Performance Center episode)

March 23 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (second WWE PC episode)

March 30 Episode: 1.924 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 2.118 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 36 episode)

April 13 Episode: 1.913 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (return to live TV)

April 20 Episode: 1.842 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 1.817 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 1.686 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 1.919 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Money In the Bank episode)

May 18 Episode:

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode