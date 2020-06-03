As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 21st set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of June 3, 2020. These rankings will take the rosters into tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT.

The men's rankings stayed the same this week. There was also no change to the women's chart. The tag team rankings saw Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian take the #4 spot from The Dark Order ahead of tonight's title shot from AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of June 3, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 6-0, Overall: 11-1, Last Week: #1)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #2)

3. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

4. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 4-0, Overall: 22-8, Last Week: #4)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 6-4, Overall: 11-11-1, Last Week: #5)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 12-0, Overall: 17-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 10-1, Overall: 17-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of June 3, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 5-2, Overall: 11-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 8-8, Last Week: #2)

3. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #3)

4. Yuka Sakazaki (2020 Singles Record: 1-1, Overall: 1-4, Last Week: #4)

5. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 3-3, Overall: 4-5, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 11-1, Overall: 16-6, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of June 3, 2020

1. The Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 9-3, Last Week: #1)

Trent (Overall: 15-14) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 14-12)

2. Natural Nightmares (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-0, Last Week: #2)

QT Marshall (Team Overall: 7-9) & Dustin Rhodes (Team Overall: 13-7)

3. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #3)

Isiah Kassidy (Team Overall: 8-13) & Marq Quen (Team Overall: 8-13)

4. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian (2020 Tag Team Record: 3-1, Last Week: N/A)

Jimmy Havoc (Overall: 11-8) & Kip Sabian (Overall: 12-13)

5. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 2-2, Last Week: #5)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 14-9) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 14-9)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 6-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 22-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 14-9)