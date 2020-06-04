On last night's Dynamite, AEW TNT Champion Cody defended and retained his title against Jungle Boy. Last week, Jungle Boy won a Battle Royal on Dynamite to become the first challenger for Cody's championship.

It was announced Marq Quen will now face Cody on next week's show, but Quen was not the original opponent that AEW had planned for.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Fenix was in line for a title shot next, but he's not yet ready for in-ring action due to an ankle injury. As noted, Fenix was pulled from the Casino Ladder Match at last month's Double or Nothing for the same injury.

Dave Meltzer reported when the show was taped last Tuesday, there were a bunch of references made that Fenix would be next in line for a match. Once word came down that Fenix wouldn't be able to wrestle next Wednesday, AEW had to go back and edit the references out. One reference did slip through on commentary though.

Here is what next week's Dynamite lineup currently looks like:

* FTR vs. The Butcher and The Blade

* Colt Cabana vs. Sammy Guevara

* Cody vs. Marq Quen (AEW TNT Championship)

* Jake Hager, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy

* Chris Jericho returns to commentary