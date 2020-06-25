To provide a bit more atmosphere for their shows, AEW has used their talent as a live crowd. On this week's episode of Dynamite, one of the members of the crowd was shown to be former WWE NXT talent Cezar Bononi.

Bononi was visibly shown in the background standing behind newly signed AEW wrestler Ricky Starks during the confrontation between Hikaru Shida, Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian.

Bononi was part of the mass releases in April. He was released along with other NXT talents like Tino Sabbatelli, Taynara Conti, MJ Jenkins and Deonna Purrazzo.

It has not been known if Bononi has signed with AEW.

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for any updates on Bononi's status within AEW.

You can view Bononi's cameo in the Twitter video below: