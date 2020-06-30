Heath Slater was one of many WWE talents that were released last April as WWE were making cost-cutting measures during the COVID-19 pandemic. Slater revealed on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast that his WWE non-compete clause ends on July 15th, and will be a free agent then.

He posted a Twitter video of himself training on an exercise bike with "July 18 Coming Soon" in the video, which is the date of the Impact Slammiversary pay-per-view. He also captioned the tweet with "watch the hell out."

Impact has posted videos teasing many WWE wrestlers that were released back in April, including a former world champion returning to the company.

Earlier this month, Rhyno teased a tag partner for himself that "got kids." This was likely a reference to Slater's catchphrase, "I've Got Kids!"

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. for any updates on Slater. You can view his Twitter video below: