Earlier this week, FTR went live from Dax Harwood's Instagram account, where they answered questions from fans while holding an auction for Pride Month. One question asked FTR who, out of everyone, they wanted to work with that they didn't get the chance to. The former WWE Tag Team Champions revealed their previous feud they thought had unfulfilled potential.

"Well, I think we got to work with everybody we wanted to, but I think that the feud that we had with The Usos was completely mishandled," Harwood stated. "Only because it's tag team [wrestling], and we're only five-foot-ten guys with a southern accent, from North Carolina. That match, that feud could've done so much for tag team wrestling in WWE, but it never came. It was refreshing, and those are two guys that we tested our skills against."

In 2019, FTR, then known as the Revival, had nearly 30 matches with the Usos, including a WWE RAW Tag Team title match at Extreme Rules, where they retained their belts. The newly AEW-debuted team reflected on their time working with The Usos.

"It would've been magical. There was a lot of magic made on the live events and even [on] some of the RAWs. If you go back and look at those RAWs from June of 2019, we had some barn-burners with The Usos, but they'll be forgotten because they were never marquee match-ups."

Wheeler added a quip about wanting to face The Usos again. He hopes they'll finally get the match they know they could have.

"So, if you Usos are watching, when you guys [are] 100 percent," Wheeler said. "If we ever get the chance to, let's have the match that we know we could've."

