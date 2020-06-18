Former NWA World Television Champion Ricky Starks made his AEW debut facing off against Cody Rhodes in a TNT Championship match. Starks fell short in his title challenge, but he was signed by AEW soon after Dynamite concluded.

The number 21 on Starks' vest caught the attention of NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. Wilkins replied to AEW President Tony Khan's tweet about Starks' signing tweeting, "totally need to manage him!!!! The 21 OG managing the new young buck 21".

Wilkins continued his enthusiasm to manage Starks tweeting, "Hey @starkmanjones saw the 21 on your coat, I think if u go with @AEWrestling, you need the original number 21 managing you!!!!! What you think @TonyKhan?" Wilkins also put out a poll asking fans whether he should be a heel manager or a face manager.

The tweets caught the attention of Starks who tweet, "You got a alligator basketball jersey I can wear".

