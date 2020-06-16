As stay-at-home orders are lifted and many states in the U.S. have begun to re-open, independent wrestling promotions have started to run shows again with fans in attendance. IWA Mid-South Wrestling have announced that they will be running a show this Friday, June 19 in Indianapolis, IN, and they have announced dates for more shows in the following weeks.
GCW will also be running an outdoor show in Indianapolis on the next day on June 20. ICW New York announced a drive-in show on June 27.
The IWA Mid-South show will feature Impact stars Michael Elgin and Jake Christ. Kris Statlander was scheduled to appear but can not due to her AEW contractual obligations and her recent knee injury. The event will also feature Mance Warner, Ricky Shane Page, Chris Dickinson, Jody Threat and Elayna Black.
The promotion said that face masks will be provided at the door to those who want one. They also said that fans attending will have to take a temperature check and have their hands sanitized.
You can view IWA Mid-South's announcements below:
We're back to action on Friday 6/19 in Indianapolis.https://t.co/MnKpgZC4zX— IG- @IWAMidsouth (@IWAMidSouth) June 12, 2020
Tai Pei Deathmatch
Special Guest Referee - @TrulyRotten @PlanetWilliams1 vs @legendoflarryd @StiffRoboGinger vs @ManceWarner @MichaelElgin25 vs @LilNYGhTQuIL pic.twitter.com/IjnklJh71C
IWA Tag Titles— IG- @IWAMidsouth (@IWAMidSouth) June 12, 2020
Tables, Ladders & Doors
Defending champs - @THELoganJames1 & @Tyler_Matrix
Talladega Knights (Drake/Franks)
Jimmy's Angels (Perry/@DalePatricks)@KenziePaige_1 & @AliceCrowley19
Beast Mode - @KTB_mauls & @DirtyDickinson
Sauce n Balls (@kevin_giza / Lukas) pic.twitter.com/xrAfsaWWEZ
IWA Jr Title
Total Elimination@BraydenxLee defends vs @Air_Blake2234 vs @TheJakeCrist @RealKongoKong vs @KillJustinKyle @TrippCassidy vs @1called_manders @SagePhilips7 vs @NotSladePorter_ pic.twitter.com/sVosml8syS
@3R_Superstar @jackgriffinshow @LincolnMoseley vs @Amazing_Maria @HollyHoodHaleyJ @kayla_kassidy
IWA Women's Title contender's @KittyThunders v @alexisarcher200 vs @NashayLeveau v @BeckyIdol_Indy pic.twitter.com/pSYKhGjRGS
pic.twitter.com/R4rU52BiTN