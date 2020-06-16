As stay-at-home orders are lifted and many states in the U.S. have begun to re-open, independent wrestling promotions have started to run shows again with fans in attendance. IWA Mid-South Wrestling have announced that they will be running a show this Friday, June 19 in Indianapolis, IN, and they have announced dates for more shows in the following weeks.

GCW will also be running an outdoor show in Indianapolis on the next day on June 20. ICW New York announced a drive-in show on June 27.

The IWA Mid-South show will feature Impact stars Michael Elgin and Jake Christ. Kris Statlander was scheduled to appear but can not due to her AEW contractual obligations and her recent knee injury. The event will also feature Mance Warner, Ricky Shane Page, Chris Dickinson, Jody Threat and Elayna Black.

The promotion said that face masks will be provided at the door to those who want one. They also said that fans attending will have to take a temperature check and have their hands sanitized.

You can view IWA Mid-South's announcements below: