As first reported exclusively here on Wrestling INC, Rob Gronkowski is no longer under contract to WWE. His pre-recorded WWE 24/7 Title loss to R-Truth on this week's RAW was his blow-off to his run with the company.

Gronkowski's WWE contract called for the NFL tight-end to work three events, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Those three events were WrestleMania 36, SummerSlam in August, and then WWE's return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is planned later this year.

Gronkowski appeared at the host for WrestleMania 36 and then won the 24/7 Title on Night Two. He was set to wrestle a match at SummerSlam and in Saudi Arabia.

Gronkowski asked for his WWE release and it was described as a mutual departure. It was speculated that Gronkowski had an out in his contract where he could be released from the company if he were to come out of retirement to play in the NFL. There's a clause in all NFL player contracts that says they are prohibited from participating in anything that could risk an injury, which would have kept Gronk from competing for WWE as long as he's on a NFL team. Gronk is scheduled to return to the field for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next NFL season.

It's still possible that WWE and Gronk will work together in the future as the Super Bowl champion still wants to wrestle a match.