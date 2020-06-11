Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* A "heated backstage argument" involving Shawn Michaels at Takeover

* Backstage news on NXT's "Backlot Brawl"

* Jeff Hardy and Sheamus reportedly involved in a controversial Smackdown segment

* Karrion Kross as Adam Cole's next opponent for the NXT Championship

* El Hijo del Fantasmo's new WWE name and stable

Wrestling Inc. correspondant Andy Malnoske's interview with MLB Hall of Famer Wade Boggs. Featuring Boggs opening up about his friendship with WWE Hall of Famer Curt "Mr. Perfect" Hennig.

