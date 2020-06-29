WWE has announced MVP vs. WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews in a non-title match for tonight's RAW.

WWE noted that Bobby Lashley will be in MVP's corner. This match comes after Lashley and MVP double teamed Crews after his win over Shelton Benjamin on last week's RAW.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight:

* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match

* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continues

* Double Extreme Rules contract signing for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women's Champion Asuka