As seen in the graphics below, AEW has released the 28th set of Top 5 Rankings for 2020, for the week of July 22, 2020.

The men's rankings saw MJF take the top spot from FTW Champion Brian Cage this week. Chris Jericho was knocked from the #4 spot while Darby Allin returned to the rankings, coming in at #5. The women's division rankings stayed the same again this week, as did the tag team rankings.

While there may be some discrepancies in the records, below are the current rankings as announced by AEW today:

AEW Men's Division Top 5 for the Week of July 22, 2020

1. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 7-0, Overall: 12-2, Last Week: #2)

2. Lance Archer (2020 Singles Record: 9-1, Overall: 9-1, Last Week: #3)

3. Brian Cage (2020 Singles Record: 6-1, Overall: 6-1, Last Week: #1)

4. Brodie Lee (2020 Singles Record: 5-1, Overall: 7-1, Last Week: #5)

5. Darby Allin (2020 Singles Record: 7-4, Overall: 12-11-1, Last Week: N/A)

World Champion: AEW World Champion Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 14-0, Overall: 19-2-1, Last Week: Champion)

TNT Champion: AEW TNT Champion Cody Rhodes (2020 Singles Record: 15-1, Overall: 22-6-1, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Women's Division Top 5 for the Week of July 22, 2020

1. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 7-2, Overall: 14-5, Last Week: #1)

2. Big Swole (2020 Singles Record: 5-3, Overall: 6-7, Last Week: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 6-6, Last Week: #3)

4. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 8-9, Last Week: #4)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 4-4, Overall: 13-8, Last Week: #5)

Champion: AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 14-1, Overall: 19-7, Last Week: Champion)

AEW Tag Team Division Top 5 for the Week of July 22, 2020

1. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Record: 7-0, Last Week: #1)

Evil Uno (Overall: 11-3) & Stu Grayson (Overall: 11-4)

2. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Record: 11-4, Last Week: #2)

Trent (Overall: 18-15) & Chuck Taylor (Overall: 17-13)

3. Jurassic Express (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-1, Last Week: #3)

Jungle Boy (Overall: 12-6-1) & Luchasaurus (Overall: 14-9)

4. Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Record: 4-2, Last Week: #4)

Matt Jackson (Overall: 17-10) & Nick Jackson (Overall: 17-10)

5. Private Party (2020 Tag Team Record: 5-3, Last Week: #5)

Isiah Kassidy (Overall: 9-14) & Marq Quen (Overall: 9-15)

Champions: AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (2020 Tag Team Record: 10-0 Last Week: Champions)

Kenny Omega (Overall: 27-8) & Adam Page (Overall: 18-9)