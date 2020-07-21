Last night's RAW episode saw Peyton Royce lose to Ruby Riott in singles action, and there was no sign of Billie Kay. Royce noted in a backstage segment that Kay was away handling business for The IIconics.

Kay took to Twitter and commented on why she was away, noting that she was working on their global brand as an entrepreneur.

She wrote, "Lucky @SamoaJoe is on #Raw & understands being an entrepreneur [thumbs up emoji] The IIconics are a global brand mate... I'm taking care of other business so mind your own beeswax!!!"

"Of course it's not a problem... my life partner is ALWAYS IIconic [kiss face emoji]," Kay wrote in another tweet, responding to WWE's tweet that said Royce hoped there would be no problems with her partner not being there.

It's likely that Kay will also be off next week's RAW as it was taped on Monday.

