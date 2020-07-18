The Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, returned to Impact Wrestling at tonight's Slammiversary pay-per-view.

Sabin and Shelley answered the open challenge of The Rascalz. The Guns won the match after Sabin pinned Dez.

The team first started teaming back in 2006, and have won the ROH World Tag Team Championship, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship and the TNA World Tag Team Championship. The Motor City Machine Guns disbanded in 2018 months after Shelley suffered an injury. Sabin went off to retire from the business.

The team worked on and off for TNA from 2007 until 2012. Sabin returned to work as a producer for the company last year. Shelley last wrestled in ROH this past February, after working a match in NXT where he teamed Kushida in a losing effort to the Grizzled Young Veterans in January as part of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Full Impact Slammiversary results are here.