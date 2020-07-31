MVP appeared on Say Less With Kaz and Lowkey to discuss his second run with WWE.

When referencing his second run in the company, MVP has clearly felt a resurgence due to his more mature approach. This cerebral advantage is ultimately what he feels is driving his momentum.

"Yeah, it's different because I have a much different mindset now. I'm just not at a different stage of my life, at a different stage of my career. So things that used to be super important to me aren't as important anymore and things that I didn't really care that much about now," MVP deconstructed. "I'm going to take the time to be like, 'No, no wait a minute. We got to pay some attention to that.' I've also at this stage in my career gotten better at picking and choosing my battles, because I'm known for speaking up when most people go, 'ah maybe you shouldn't say anything' and 'nah f--k that I got something to say' and sometimes that was youthful exuberance you know."

This is exactly the type of situation that he believes makes his second run much smoother thus far.

"You got to play the long game, not the short game. So, I have a better understanding of professional wrestling, of the business, of the industry, of performing. All of those years and the different companies I've worked for and all the things that I have learned from the different people I've worked with," MVP pridefully announced. "All are coming to fruition now and culminating in this current MVP. So there's definitely a sense of satisfaction that comes with knowing that you're good at what you do and being a guy that makes other people around him better."

Fittingly with the NBA restart last night, the face of the Lakers' franchise, LeBron James, is who he compared himself to in his current form.

"Like LeBron, he steps on the court," MVP said. "He's the best player on the court, but whatever team he's on is usually going to win, because he makes those other guys better and in that regard, I have a certain level of confidence that comes with trial and error like I've done this, I've succeeded and I've failed and I know what I'm doing. So when they hand me the mic and go, 'hey listen, that whole segment just changed up and MVP, you got to do this VIP Lounge and you got five minutes to prepare.' I'm not nervous, I don't sweat. All right no problem.

"We're good and whoever's with me, 'you good?' 'I'm good' all right cool let's go make this thing work. So there's a different satisfaction that just comes with being a little older, a little more mature, and having a better understanding for the whole game."

MVP also touched on the meetings and conversations of the lack of African American champions. MVP credited Paul Heyman for the diverse talent he was using on Raw.

"I can't say for certain, only because I haven't been in those meetings, but I do know when I was a producer in the meetings that I was in," he posited. "Careful consideration was given to lots of things like that. You know there'd be about 'we want to do this segment, how is that going to look if we did that with this guy and this girl?,' whatever the case may be. So, I'm glad to say there is consideration given to those things. Those issues. As far as those uncomfortable conversations leading to more championships, I can't say because I haven't been in those conversations personally, but I do know this.

"What I could say is before Paul Heyman's departure, I know he had a direct hand and a lot of that at least as far as RAW goes. To Heyman's credit, let me say this, because you know like I know there are people going on, I hear some of the social media chatter about, uplifting black talent in wrestling and you have some people that say 'Oh they don't do anything with black talent' and then certain black talent will win a championship and then those same people go, 'Oh you're just giving them that because of whatever' but dude how do you want it man?! You want black champions and black talent uplifted but then when they do, your response is, 'Oh well you're just doing that because of blah blah blah.' I don't give a f--k why they're doing it, they're doing it."

MVP brought this all full circle by giving further praise to Heyman. This is a continued trend, as Paul is someone MVP has been pointing out as inspiring his current run.

"To Heyman's credit, you ask him, 'hey man, how come you had all these people of color in these positions?' his answer straight up was 'man, I look at the hands I'm dealt, and I play my best cards. I didn't go with people of color, I went with the most talented people that I could use in those situations.' Mic drop."

MVP also discussed recent rumors of WWE reforming the Nation of Domination. MVP insisted that he does not want The Hurt Business to be the next Nation of Domination.

"No, no, the short answer is no. You know because I've been hearing the chatter and I've been seeing that and I don't want to do the new anything you know. The Nation was done, it was awesome and the time it was done," MVP explained of his reaction to the initial plans. "It was needed you know, stars were made. I don't want to rehash something else. I want to bring something new and I don't necessarily in our approach to The Hurt Business. Me and Bobby as you know, are legitimate friends. Like away from wrestling, we boys. Shelton is one of my closest friends. I just like making money with my friends you what I'm saying."

He also pointed out a desire to work with Ricochet and Apollo Crews.

"So, I see young talented guys-- that I asked to work with Apollo. I said, 'give me him man, let me work with him man. I know we can get it out of him.' I know he's got it. He's tremendously talented, he just needs a little coaching. He just needs a little help, some understanding, and you know me and Apollo, we work on things together, we'll have conversations before certain segments and he's coachable. That's why he's being successful.

"I've always wanted to work with Ricochet. Ricochet has been one of my favorite dudes for years. I used to tell him, 'if you could talk like you wrestle, you'll be a millionaire' I used to tell him all the time and now, unfortunately, I also tell him all the time now, 'at this stage of my career, I cant have the kind of match that I would like to have with you, but we could still have a great match just because of my veteranship and understanding of how things go'."

MVP said that while he does want to present The Hurt Business as strong African American role models, he does not want the group to be a statement on race.

"But I have no interest in rehashing The Nation of Domination and while I do want to present myself and Bobby and Shelton as you know, strong, black male role models," he contended. "Successful, we're businessmen. We're not trying to make a statement on race. We're trying to just make a statement and in our case, what we're trying to do, it's not about black or white. It's about gold and green."

Mehdy Labriny contributed to this article.