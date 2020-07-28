Sasha Banks, the new Raw Women's Champion, has taken to Twitter to declare July 27th as "2BeltzBanks day" but not before taking a dig at birthday boy Triple H, who turned 51 on Monday.

The Boss tweeted that The Game's birthday is "officially cancelled" and referred to herself as the legit CEO of the WWE.

Banks tweeted, "BREAKING: HHH's birthday is officially cancelled. Moving forward July 27th will now be known as #2BeltzBanks day! The day the #LegitCEO took over the entire company! Run me my check."

In a controversial finish, Banks captured her fifth Raw Women's Championship on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw after defeating Asuka via count-out. The finish saw Asuka running backstage to rescue Kairi Sane, who was on the receiving end of a beat down from Bayley, the Smackdown Women's Champion. The official counted to 10 and declared Banks the new champion due to last week's announcement by Stephanie McMahon, who ruled that the title could change hands regardless of a disqualification or count out.

The Golden Role Models, the team of Banks and Bayley, now hold all the championships across the two main roster brands.

You can view Banks' tweet below: