NJPW Sengoku Lord took place earlier today, but two wrestlers scheduled for the show were held off due to COVID-19 health concerns. Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji were both pulled after being on another TV show where a cast member tested positive yesterday.

NJPW noted neither wrestler were in close contact with the individual, both are feeling good health wise, and the move was done simply out of caution. They were scheduled to be in an eight-man tag match that was changed to a six-man tag match.

Below is NJPW's official announcement:

On July 17, Tomoaki Honma and Yota Tsuji recorded a television show with another cast member who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, July 24.



Both are in good health and were not in close contact with the infected party. They will not be appearing on Sengoku Lord out of an abundance of caution.



We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing Tsuji and Honma wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. The following change has been made to tonight's card:



2nd Match: Togi Makabe, Tomoaki Honma, Satoshi Kojima, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, Yota Tsuji, & Gabriel Kidd



Togi Makabe, Satoshi Kojima, & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Toru Yano, & Gabriel Kidd