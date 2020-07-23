Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Eddie Kingston answering Cody's open challenge

* Keith Lee relinquishing the NXT North American Championship

* Sammy Guevara returning from suspension

* AEW announcing a women's tag team tournament

* Mercedes Martinez joining The Robert Stone Brand

* WWE executives selling millions in WWE stock

* Sonny Kiss' comments about his Lucha Underground deal

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman's interview with GCW owner Brett Lauderdale

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at which show you enjoyed more last night, WWE NXT or AEW Dynamite

