WWE NXT has seen a lot of it's stars move up to the main roster as of late, including Matt Riddle, Bianca Belair, and Austin Theory.

Apparently NXT star Vanessa Borne was also called up to the main roster early in the year but has yet to be used on television, according to a report from Fightful Select. This would explain why she has been absent from NXT television for the majority of 2020.

While waiting to make her debut, Borne reportedly moved out of Florida but is flying back regularly to stay involved with WWE. It is said to be a situation similar to Riddick Moss, who was promoted to the main roster upon signing a new deal with the company.

There's no word yet on what WWE's plans are for Borne going forward.

Vanessa Borne first debuted in 2015 and was trained by industry veterans Rikishi and Gangrel at Knokx Pro Entertainment. She was regularly used on WWE's NXT brand during her time there and competed in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017.

